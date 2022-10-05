National Saving Certificates (NSC): Income tax rules on interest explained

Answer: A tax payer can claim deduction in respect of investments made by him, in National Saving Certificates (NSC) in the year of investments, under Section 80 C within the overall limit of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The interest accrued on NSC is fully taxable and can be offered for tax either on accrual basis or the same can be offered for tax on receipt basis in the year of maturity which needs to be done on consistent basis year after year. Since you have not offered the interest in the past on accrual basis, you cannot do so for the current financial year and you have to now offer the same for tax on receipt basis in the year of maturity basis.