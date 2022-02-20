National Saving Certificates (NSC) or ELSS: Which is better tax saving option?

So though technically you can redeem your investment within three years but you may have to continue with the investments in ELSS beyond three years in case the market is not is good shape when your investment completes three years. If you are investing in ELSS funds or for that matter in any Equity scheme of mutual fund, you should have minimum time horizon of minimum 7 years. Since, you are young; you can afford to take high risk of equity exposure by investing in ELSS funds. But, if your time horizon is shorter than 7 years, then you should consider investing in NSC or Tax Savings Bank FD for tax savings u/s 80 C. Since not much time is available for the year but from next year I would suggest you take the route of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for making investments in ELSS so that your investment is spread over the year and help you avoid the volatility risk associated with equity investing.