National Savings Certificate – A good option for conservative investors

Nishith Baldevdas, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor and Founder of Shree Financial said, "The NSC is a great option for conservative investors because it gives assured returns. Since it is backed by the Government there is no risk of default. The biggest advantage of the NSC is the tax benefit. Not only do you get an exemption of up to ₹1,50,000 under section 80C, no TDS is also payable", he explains. Investment in NSCs is eligible for tax deduction of up to Rs1.5 lakh per annum. Interest received on this invested amount can also be counted for the tax deduction subject to the overall ceiling of Rs1.5 lakh per annum.

