National Savings Certificate: How to invest in NSC offline and online? Here's a step-by-step guide
Endorsed by the Government of India, NSCs are deemed an extremely secure investment choice. NSC investments are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, allowing deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh per year.
Amidst a multitude of investment options, each with its unique advantages, National Savings Certificate (NSC) issued by the Indian government is a conventional yet widely embraced investment choice. For those unfamiliar or new to the investment landscape, the NSC is a fixed-income investment program that provides a secure and reliable option with assured returns. It has gained popularity among modest and mid-sized investors due to its tax benefits and attractive return rates.