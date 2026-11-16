National Savings Certificate (NSC) nomination rules: Who inherits your investment and gets the money after your death?

Are you an investor seeking predictable and fixed returns along with meaningful tax benefits? Then the National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme can be a prudent choice. Still, investors should also ensure that they consider critical aspects, such as who will receive the funds generated by investing in this scheme if they die before the certificate matures.

According to the scheme's provisions, the government permits NSC holders to nominate up to four individuals. Moreover, the nomination made determines who can claim the eligible balance, while the investor can also specify whether the nominee will own the funds or hold them in trust for the legal heirs.

NSC nomination rules: Who gets the money after your death? In accordance with Rules 14 and 15 of the Government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018, investors of this scheme can nominate up to four individuals when opening a new NSC account.

Furthermore, they can also specify the share of each nominee and whether the nominee will receive the funds as an absolute beneficiary or as a trustee for the legal heirs. This way, the issue of inheritance, nomination and fund transfer for this scheme can be amicably addressed.

Let us take a look at the key nomination and scheme rules and regulations that an aspiring investor must be clearly aware of before investing in this scheme.

View full Image View full Image Source: Government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018; India Post and Ministry of Finance. Rules and interest rates are subject to change. Investors should check the latest updates on official government websites and seek professional advice before investing.

Why should NSC investors register a nominee? In cases where a valid nomination exists, the nominee can claim the eligible balance by submitting Form 11 and the required documents in the prescribed format to the post office. If multiple nominations survive, payments will be made in accordance with their specified shares, or equally if no shares were initially specified.

Do note that these rules and regulations are subject to change in accordance with the scheme's policies and government decisions from time to time. Before proceeding, careful due diligence is a must.

Investors should also clearly understand and acknowledge that a nominee does not automatically become the absolute owner. The investor must clearly specify whether the nominee is the beneficiary or a trustee for the legal heirs.

The NSC nomination is more than a procedural requirement. It can go a long way in addressing claim-related complications and disputes. When acted upon promptly, it can also help ensure that the investment reaches the intended recipient without legal complications.

That is why investors in this small savings scheme should review their nominations, check the latest applicable rules and regulations, and keep their family informed about the certificate and its complete details. This will ensure a seamless transfer of money to the intended recipient in case of the demise of the primary beneficiary.