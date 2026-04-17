National Savings Certificate vs tax-saving FD: Which offers better returns?

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) provided through post offices and the five-year tax-saving fixed deposit (FD) programmes from banks represent two favoured avenues for Indian savers to secure fixed yields while reducing tax liabilities.
While both NSC and tax-saving FDs have a standard five-year duration, they differ in several key factors, including interest rates and compounding intervals. Each requires a compulsory five-year lock-in period; however, the specific methods of interest computation and taxation can significantly alter the total maturity value. Grasping these nuances will help investors in selecting the optimal path based on their fiscal targets, tax brackets, and cash flow requirements.
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) remains a premier secure investment vehicle offered through India Post. For the first quarter of the 2026-27 Financial Year (April–June), the Ministry of Finance has maintained the interest rate at 7.7% per annum, continuing its status as a high-yield, low-risk option for conservative investors.
Tax Benefit: Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, the traditional Section 80C has been restructured. Taxpayers filing under the Old Tax Regime can now claim deductions of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 123 (read with Schedule XV).
A unique advantage of NSC is the treatment of interest. For the first four years, the interest earned is automatically reinvested into the scheme. This reinvested interest is considered a "fresh investment" and qualifies for a tax deduction under Section 123 for that year. However, the interest accrued in the fifth (final) year is not reinvested and is therefore taxable according to the investor’s applicable income tax slab.
NSC accounts can be opened at any post office branch nationwide. The scheme is designed primarily for individuals; Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and Trusts are generally not eligible to invest. Investors have three primary options for account holding:
While the 5-year lock-in is mandatory to instil financial discipline, premature withdrawal is permitted under specific legal circumstances:
If withdrawn within the first year, no interest is paid. If withdrawn between years one and five, interest is typically calculated at the standard Post Office Savings Account rate rather than the higher NSC rate.
Tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) remain a favoured investment vehicle for individuals looking for a secure method to build wealth while simultaneously lowering their tax liabilities. This financial tool provides two primary advantages: safeguarding principal capital and providing eligible deductions under the Income Tax Act.
By utilising Section 80C, taxpayers can claim deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh per fiscal year through tax-saving FD investments. Beyond the tax relief, these accounts currently offer interest rates near 7%, presenting a compelling opportunity for those seeking consistent, guaranteed yields without the volatility of equity markets.
Crucially, this tax benefit is exclusively available to taxpayers filing under the old tax regime. Those choosing the new tax regime are ineligible for Section 80C deductions on these deposits. Experts recommend that investors carefully review their overall tax strategy before allocating their capital.
A defining characteristic of this investment is the compulsory 5-year lock-in duration. Throughout this timeframe, the principal cannot be accessed or withdrawn. Many see this restriction as a beneficial mechanism for fostering long-term saving habits. Early withdrawals are strictly prohibited.
Furthermore, tax-saving FDs do not allow for loans or overdraft facilities to be secured against the balance. In the unfortunate event of the depositor's death, the designated nominee is permitted to access the funds before the maturity date.
While the initial investment is deductible, the interest accrued is taxable. Banks will apply Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if annual interest earnings surpass ₹40,000, or ₹1 lakh for senior citizens. Nevertheless, the programme remains highly attractive to conservative savers because it ensures fixed returns at maturity and protects assets from market fluctuations.
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