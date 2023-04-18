National Savings Certificates (NSC) interest declaration: What income tax rule says while ITR filing — explained2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:39 PM IST
We have not declared interest on National Savings Certificates (NSC) in the first year and neither claimed it under Section 80C. Can we start doing this from the 2nd year on wards i.e declaring 2nd year interest on NSC and claiming it under Section 80C? Supposing we declare the interest every year but post office declares the lump sum interest for 5 years in the last year in AIS/TIS under SFT section, will it not become double declaration for us? Because our interest income in ITR should match with AIS and if we show only 5th year interest then IT might send mismatch notices. Please guide and clarify both these points. My income is not in taxable so no tax liability.
Answer: As per Section 145 of the Income Tax Act, all the taxpayers having any taxable income under the head “Profits and Gains of Business & Profession" and “Income from other sources" have option to offer the same either on accrual basis or on receipt basis. The same needs to be done consistently year after year. Either you can declare all the interest income on accrual basis or on receipt basis. You cannot show some interest on accrual basis and some on receipt basis.
