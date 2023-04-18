So, the answer to your question would depend on how you have been offering other interest income year after year in the past. If you have shown it on accrual basis, you can start offering the interest income from NSC from second year onward on accrual basis and claim the 80C deduction. Since you cannot revise your old ITR, you will also have to offer the first year interest also along with second year interest. However, deduction under Section 80C would be available only for the second year interest in my opinion. Please note no deduction under Section 80C is available in respect of interest for the firth year.