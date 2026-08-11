Over 6,000 agriculture students get scholarships worth ₹21.35 crore via DBT — How to login, apply online through NSP

The govt released 21.35 crore worth of scholarships via DBT for over 6,000 agriculture students this week. Here's how you can log into the NSP website and send a fresh application online.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published11 Aug 2026, 10:47 PM IST
The govt released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.35 crore worth of scholarships via DBT for over 6,000 agriculture students this week.
The govt released ₹21.35 crore worth of scholarships via DBT for over 6,000 agriculture students this week. (Representative Image)

The Centre on Monday released 21.35 crore worth of scholarships via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to more than 6,000 agriculture students, who are now set to receive monthly deposits without delays, the government said in a statement.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the disbursement through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). “The initiative is aimed at making the process of scholarship disbursement more streamlined and ensuring that students receive financial assistance in a timely and hassle-free manner,” a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare stated.

Speaking at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-IARI) in Pusa on 10 August, Chouhan said, “A scholarship is not merely financial assistance, but also a means of making agricultural education stronger, more practical and better connected with opportunities.”

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Chouhan further said the NSP-DBT system would make scholarship distribution more transparent, faster and seamless. “With the DBT system now in place, students will receive assistance on time, and the problem of traditional delays would be eliminated,” he added.

How do I login to National Scholarship Portal?

  • Visit the NSP portal here — https://scholarships.gov.in/home
  • Select the “Students” option and click on “Login” under “Apply for Scholarship”.
  • You can log in using — Aadhaar, APAAR or OTR

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How do I apply for a Scholarship?

To apply for a fresh application, follow the steps below:

  • Visit the NSP portal, login and browse the options available.
  • Navigate to the basic information section and provide the required details — general information, academic, application specific.
  • Click on ‘Apply Fresh’ and read the guidelines before accepting terms by select the checkboxes and clicking continue.
  • Select the scholarship category from the dropdown menu — Scholarship or Incentive
  • Click on the apply button to generate Application ID. You’ll be redirected to the ‘My Applications’ page having the details of the Application ID generated.
  • Click on Proceed button provided against the Application ID in My Applications.

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  • Click on Fill / Edit Application Form.
  • The list of available schemes will be displayed based on the information provided and you can select the desired scheme from the list, upload required documents and click Submit.

Can I apply for multiple scholarships?

According to the official portal FAQs, from Academic Year 2026–27 onwards, students may apply for more than one scholarship scheme on NSP, subject to the following conditions:

  • Only one merit-based scheme can be applied for in an Academic Year (including fresh and renewal).
  • More than one welfare-based scheme may be applied for, if eligible.
  • The classification of schemes as merit-based and welfare-based is available under the schemes on NSP option on the homepage.
  • To apply for a new scholarship, generate a new Application ID using ‘Apply Fresh’ menu and follow the steps mentioned in “How do I Apply for Fresh Application” section from the fourth step onwards.

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Can you withdraw an application?

Yes, you can withdraw your application at any time during the application process, subject to the below conditions:

  • If the application is not processed for payment, or
  • If the scheme’s L2 verification dates are not closed.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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