Over 6,000 agriculture students get scholarships worth ₹21.35 crore via DBT — How to login, apply online through NSP

The Centre on Monday released ₹21.35 crore worth of scholarships via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to more than 6,000 agriculture students, who are now set to receive monthly deposits without delays, the government said in a statement.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the disbursement through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). “The initiative is aimed at making the process of scholarship disbursement more streamlined and ensuring that students receive financial assistance in a timely and hassle-free manner,” a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare stated.
Speaking at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-IARI) in Pusa on 10 August, Chouhan said, “A scholarship is not merely financial assistance, but also a means of making agricultural education stronger, more practical and better connected with opportunities.”
Chouhan further said the NSP-DBT system would make scholarship distribution more transparent, faster and seamless. “With the DBT system now in place, students will receive assistance on time, and the problem of traditional delays would be eliminated,” he added.
To apply for a fresh application, follow the steps below:
According to the official portal FAQs, from Academic Year 2026–27 onwards, students may apply for more than one scholarship scheme on NSP, subject to the following conditions:
Yes, you can withdraw your application at any time during the application process, subject to the below conditions:
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