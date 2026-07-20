National Student Laptop Scheme 2026 is fake: PIB Fact Check reiterates warning against viral WhatsApp message

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit on Sunday reiterated that a viral WhatsApp message claiming the Government of India is accepting applications for free laptops under the so-called ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’ is completely false.
The agency cautioned that fraudsters commonly use such messages to collect sensitive information, including personal and financial information.
In a post dated 19 July, PIB warned that no such scheme has been announced and cautioned users against sharing unverified links that could be used to harvest personal and financial data.
The post said, “A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming that the Government is accepting applications for free laptops under the ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’.” The PIB Fact Check unit clarified that the Government of India has not announced any such scheme.
The fake message, which according to media reports first surfaced in January, has resurfaced repeatedly on WhatsApp. It featured an online registration form titled “Students Laptops Support 2026” and falsely claimed that over 960,000 students would receive free laptops if they registered through a website link.
The viral message featured an online registration form titled “Students Laptops Support 2026” with the words “Apply Online” and asked applicants to fill in details such as their full name, educational level and preferred laptop brand.
PIB Fact Check had earlier debunked the claim in a News On AIR release on 12 January, stressing that the message was part of a scam. The agency has since issued multiple warnings through its official X handle. The release had said, “The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau has informed that the claim is fake and a part of a scam.”
PIB urged users to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links. These may lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal or financial information.
Cybercriminals often use fake registration portals that resemble official government websites to lure users into sharing personal details or banking information.
The fact-check unit also advised people not to forward such messages without first verifying their authenticity through official government sources.
If you come across suspicious messages claiming to offer government benefits, you can report them to the PIB Fact Check team for verification.
The agency accepts requests through the following channels:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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