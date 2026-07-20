National Student Laptop Scheme 2026 is fake: PIB Fact Check reiterates warning against viral WhatsApp message

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit on Sunday reiterated that a viral WhatsApp message claiming the Government of India is accepting applications for free laptops under the so-called ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’ is completely false.

The agency cautioned that fraudsters commonly use such messages to collect sensitive information, including personal and financial information.

PIB labels claim as fake In a post dated 19 July, PIB warned that no such scheme has been announced and cautioned users against sharing unverified links that could be used to harvest personal and financial data.

The post said, “A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming that the Government is accepting applications for free laptops under the ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’.” The PIB Fact Check unit clarified that the Government of India has not announced any such scheme.

The fake message, which according to media reports first surfaced in January, has resurfaced repeatedly on WhatsApp. It featured an online registration form titled “Students Laptops Support 2026” and falsely claimed that over 960,000 students would receive free laptops if they registered through a website link.

The viral message featured an online registration form titled “Students Laptops Support 2026” with the words “Apply Online” and asked applicants to fill in details such as their full name, educational level and preferred laptop brand.

PIB Fact Check had earlier debunked the claim in a News On AIR release on 12 January, stressing that the message was part of a scam. The agency has since issued multiple warnings through its official X handle. The release had said, “The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau has informed that the claim is fake and a part of a scam.”

Avoid clicking on unknown links PIB urged users to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links. These may lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal or financial information.

Cybercriminals often use fake registration portals that resemble official government websites to lure users into sharing personal details or banking information.

The fact-check unit also advised people not to forward such messages without first verifying their authenticity through official government sources.

Report suspicious government claims If you come across suspicious messages claiming to offer government benefits, you can report them to the PIB Fact Check team for verification.

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