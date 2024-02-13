National Women's Day 2024: Three money lessons you can learn from these female entrepreneurs
Female entrepreneurs emphasise the importance of consistency in savings for long-term financial planning
Finance doesn't have to be intimidating. Many of us feel anxious about numbers and finances, but when you break down the basic concepts, they're not as daunting as they seem. On National Women's Day (February 13), Livemint interviewed female entrepreneurs who emphasised the importance of risk management and long-term financial planning.
Three money lessons women investors can learn from these entrepreneurs
1) Consistency is key
Rachna Baruah, Founder of Madchatter Brand Solutions, highlights the significance of consistency in savings. “It could be a fraction of what you would save otherwise in an ideal case but consistency helps in building habits and a balanced portfolio in the long run," said Rachna Baruah.
2) Long-term horizon