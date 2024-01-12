Beyond financial returns: How today's youth are balancing profit with purpose with sustainable investment opportunities
Sustainable investments extend beyond traditional boundaries. These include green bonds for environmental projects, renewable energy for a cleaner future, 'Make in India' for domestic manufacturing, and EV infrastructure development.
The investment mindset of today's youth is evolving, marrying financial goals with ethical values. This reflects a deeper understanding of how economic success and social responsibility are interconnected.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message