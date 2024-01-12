National Youth Day: How insurance products can help young Indians achieve their long-term financial goals
While purchasing life insurance solutions may not be the top priority for young investors, it is not only cheaper but also more advantageous that they prepare themselves for life’s contingencies by purchasing the right insurance solutions early in life.
With India expected to have one of the youngest populations across major economies in the world till at least 2030, it is important to secure the financial and social security of the country’s youth in order to capitalise on this demographic dividend. Towards this end, it is critical that they develop the requisite financial skills that can nurture good financial practices and begin their wealth creation journey as soon as they gain formal employment.