Disasters cost billions—but who pays the price?
Tapan Singhel 6 min read 16 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST
- Floods, cyclones, and wildfires are no longer rare disasters—they’re yearly occurrences. Yet, insurance remains out of reach for many. Can India bridge this gap and ensure ‘Insurance for All’ before it’s too late?
Imagine losing everything to a flood or wildfire—your home, your savings, your security—only to realise that no insurance company is willing to cover you.
