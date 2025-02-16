Disasters cost billions—but who pays the price?

Let’s take a recent example, the estimated loss from Himachal Pradesh floods in 2023 was about ₹13,000 crore while insured loss stood at roughly ₹1,300 crore. The state received about ₹430 crore in disaster relief from the central government, while the state spent around ₹4,500 crore to deal with the disaster. Who is going to pay for this remaining amount? Who is at fault when a budding entrepreneur incurs loss due to such disaster and is pushed into poverty? Who will take responsibility for a homeowner whose house was destroyed? Imagine the plight of a senior citizen, whose house is washed away during such disasters, with limited or little income sources, how they will gather resources to re-build?