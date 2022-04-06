Navi, ABSL file for metaverse, blockchain ETF fund of funds

Metaverse theme: The general understanding of the metaverse is that it is a shared virtual environment that allows people to connect virtually via the internet. Global ETFs have already invested in companies with a focus on metaverse technology. Navi Mutual Fund will be investing in a few such ETFs. The indicative list is Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and Proshares Metaverse ETF. Both the ETFs were launched recently.