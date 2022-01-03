Navi MF launches Nifty Next 50 Index Fund with lowest ER in the category

The company said Navi Nifty Next 50 Fund offers exposure to the Nifty 50 companies of the future, adding that out of the 75 stocks that graduated to the Nifty 50 Index in the last 19 years, 51 have been from the Nifty Next 50 Index. The Nifty Next 50 index CAGR over 1-year, 5-year and 10-year investment horizon stands at are 57.7%, 14.4% and 17.1%, respectively, the company said in its statement. "Moreover, investing in a combination of Nifty Next 50 & Nifty 50 offers a higher risk adjusted return than investing in Nifty 50 alone, over the long term," it said