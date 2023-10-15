How Navi Mutual Fund forces its users to share their contact lists
It bars users from logging in to the app until they give permissions to access their phone book and other details.
Systematic investment plans in mutual funds have become immensely popular—so much so there has been a spurt in fintech apps selling all sorts of financial products. Some of these apps, however, want users to part with their phone book. And they will go to any lengths to get these contacts—even if it means barring access to its existing users. A case in point is Navi Mutual Fund.