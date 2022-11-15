Navi, Piramal Finance enter into co-lending partnership to offer digital personal loans

Sachin Bansal, CEO and chairman at Navi Technologies, said, “Our partnership with Piramal Finance will give further impetus to scale our lending business with the same superior customer experience of Navi. This partnership sets a compelling example for the industry to follow. Further, we have launched Navi Lending Cloud – our co-lending and direct assignment platform to give seamless digital experience to our partners. This will take us one step closer to our mission of making financial services affordable and accessible to 1 billion Indians."