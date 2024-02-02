Cracking the code: How to master UPI fraud management? MintGenie explains
Hackers are using sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in the UPI ecosystem, leading to an increase in UPI frauds in India. Phishing, fraud sellers, screen monitoring apps, money mule schemes, and SIM cloning are common fraud methods.
In the contemporary world of digital transactions, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has emerged as a cornerstone for online payments, offering users a seamless and convenient way to transfer funds. However, with the surge in digital transactions comes an alarming increase in UPI frauds. In the 2022-23 financial year alone, there were over 95,000 reported cases of UPI fraud in India, highlighting the urgent need for robust fraud management strategies in banks and financial institutions.