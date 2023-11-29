Navigating international education financing: The role of Section 80E in elevating student loan savings
Section 80E of the Indian Income Tax Act allows individuals to claim a deduction on the interest paid on their education loans, reducing their tax liability and providing financial relief.
Navigating the world of international education can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to financing. With the increasing cost of fees and living expenses, many students and their families rely on student loans to pursue their educational dreams.
