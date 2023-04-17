Thrive in grey—is the market at the top or bottom?

Humans by nature are not wired for markets. Whenever something happens contrary to expectations, we are quick to judge, label, categorize, conclude etc. We want explanations, we want closure, we sleep well only with clarity, however fleeting. But stock markets are not amenable to all of this. At any point in time, multiple outcomes are possible, and any outcome can be attributed to multiple causes and/or their interplay. Economics of yore assumes that human beings are rational and logical but off late the Nobel Prize has been awarded to scientists who study human behaviour, and the Prize has been awarded for challenging this very notion. Humans are not rational and logical; we are now told they are emotional and psychological. Humans are deterministic, markets need us to think probabilistic. Humans want conclusions, markets require us to be open minded. Humans want to pronounce winners and losers; markets expect us to learn the game for nuances. Humans want to reach the destination; markets are a journey. Humans seek comfort in categorizing the world in blacks and whites, goods and bads, rights and wrongs but the world is a spectrum of greys.