Investments in India: How moving to the US changes your tax compliance

Investments in India: How moving to the US changes your tax compliance1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Migrating to the US poses tax and investment considerations for individuals like Karen, who must report their Indian investments to the IRS. Compliance is important to avoid penalties. Various methods of reporting exist, such as market to market or qualified electing fund. Families living partly in India and US face additional cross-border taxation and investment challenges. Green card holders like Karen have options like investing in Indian equities through US-based ETFs or Indian portfolio management services to reduce compliance burdens. New tax provisions also affect Ulip policies for green card holders and NRIs.
Migrating to the US has been a dream for many. But when Karen was moving to the US with her husband and children, there were many considerations that needed discussion, including her residential status, bank accounts, tax and investment considerations, domestic investments and how she would need to update her know your customer, or KYC, status and report all investments made in India to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US. Karen had investments in mutual funds and some Ulip (unit linked insurance plan) policies in India.
