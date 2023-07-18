Investments in India: How moving to the US changes your tax compliance

So, what should Karen do when she has become a green card holder? Among some options, she could invest in Indian equities through US-based ETFs or invest in Indian portfolio management service (PMS) whereby the underlying shares belong to the investor, and she does not fall under PFIC compliance issues and therefore her tax and compliance burden reduces drastically. For Ulip policies issued after 1 February 2021, in case the aggregate premium in a financial year exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, the maturity proceeds from such policies would be taxed as capital gain on the basis of the recent Finance Bill. However, the tax exemption under Section 10(10D) of the Act would continue for policies with annual premium less than ₹2.5 lakh in aggregate subject to provisions stated therein. The same provisions would be applicable for NRIs who have purchased a Ulip.