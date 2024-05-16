Navigating global uncertainty with gold
Summary
- Gold consumption in China has increased by over 6% this year despite higher prices. There is a lesson for the rest of the world in this
The Chinese gold rush is a stark reminder of investor behavior when market and economic cycles turn. Gold consumption in China has increased by over 6% this year despite higher prices. The Chinese central bank has exchanged some of its dollars for gold as it ran down its US Treasury holdings at a brisk pace—around $350 billion in the past two-three years. The protracted bear phase in the stock and real estate markets has dented investor sentiment, driving a cross-section of Chinese retail investors to gold. The Chinese central bank, too, has been a net buyer in each of the past 18 months.