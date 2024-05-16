Other global factors

In addition to volatile situations in the Gulf region and eastern Europe (Ukraine, specifically), the world is also bracing for two major events that will have global repercussions as the world’s largest and richest democracies go to the polls. India is no longer a “rounding-off" item in the global financial markets, and the election outcome could impact the overall sentiment towards emerging markets. A second term as US president for Donald Trump is not what the struggling Chinese economy needs, as it could increase the probability of a depreciation in the yuan. A widespread tariff war could lead to currency market volatility, which could be conducive to gold.