Navigating the maze of cross-border remittances in covid-19 era

For example, currently, a non-resident can remit up to $1 million overseas per financial year (April to March) from his Non-resident Ordinary Rupee (NRO) account, which is generally opened by non-residents to receive income earned in India. In contrast, resident individuals can remit an aggregate sum of $250,000 per financial year for any permissible transaction as per the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) under the automatic route. Erstwhile non-resident individual, qualifying the threshold of residency in financial year 2020-21 due to an extended stay in India, may now be considered as a resident and consequently the facility of remitting $1 million may not be available based on the strict interpretation of the law. Contra-distinguishably, Indian residents who are now staying overseas for the purpose of business/employment etc. may be eligible to remit overseas up to an enhanced limit of $1 million per financial year from India, subject to fulfilment of specified conditions.