Navigating the stock market: SIP strategies, asset allocation key for long-term mutual fund gains

Experts suggest that investors should focus on large-cap stocks rather than small and mid-cap ones, especially if they currently hold SIPs in those segments

Sangeeta Ojha
Published2 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Experts suggest that investors should focus on large-cap stocks.
Experts suggest that investors should focus on large-cap stocks.

As the Indian stock market undergoes rapid changes across all segments, mutual fund investors must strategically position themselves. Given the current macroeconomic environment, maintaining a spirit of diversification is crucial. Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited, emphasises the importance of a balanced allocation among large, mid, and small-cap funds.

Swapnil Aggarwal, Director of VSRK Capital, recommends investing in long-duration funds. He suggests that thematic mutual funds, which often include significant allocations to multi-cap and flexi-cap funds, are worth considering. “Proper asset allocation is essential right now. While the market isn't expensive, many stocks have corrected by 30% to 40% from their lifetime highs. Large-cap stocks have underperformed, which may deter retail investors,” Aggarwal notes.

 

Also Read | I want to invest in defence mutual funds. Please elaborate on pros and cons

Strategic Investment Focus

Experts suggest that investors should focus on large-cap stocks rather than small and mid-cap ones, especially if they currently hold SIPs in those segments. Maintaining these SIPs is advisable, given a long investment horizon of over 20 years, which could yield favourable returns.

For large-cap exposure, it may be beneficial to park funds in liquid assets and initiate a systematic transfer plan (STP) over the next 4 to 6 months. Maurya adds, “Look for fundamentally sound and high-quality businesses. Short to medium-duration debt funds can provide stability and a steady income flow. For those with a higher risk appetite, thematic investments in technology, healthcare, and infrastructure can align with the Indian growth narrative.”

 

Also Read | How long does it take to become a crorepati with monthly SIPs of ₹5K or 10K?

Market Trends and Performance

According to market experts, systematic investment plans (SIPs) currently serve as effective tools for wealth accumulation through long-term, rupee-cost-averaging investments. However, investors should regularly review their portfolio allocations and stay vigilant about market changes, including economic policies, corporate profits, and global trends.

 

Also Read | 48% of equity MFs outperformed respective benchmarks in Sept: PL Wealth

In recent market performance, the benchmark Sensex rose by 335.06 points, or 0.42%, closing at 79,724.12 during a special Muhurat trading session on Friday, marking the start of Samvat year 2081. Conversely, in October, the BSE benchmark index fell by 4,910.72 points, or 5.82%, while the Nifty declined by 1,605.5 points, or 6.22%.

Despite a 10% decrease in equity mutual fund inflows to 34,419 crore in September, this was the 43rd consecutive month of net inflow in equity-oriented funds, highlighting their enduring popularity among investors, as reported by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on October 10.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceNavigating the stock market: SIP strategies, asset allocation key for long-term mutual fund gains

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.