Navigating the venture capital product matrix

Family offices and ultra high net-worth individuals: They usually have their own internal teams or may be advised by a multi-family office. Due to the sheer size of the portfolio, they do attract deal flow and have access to quality venture capital funds. They also have the capability to conduct proper deal/fund assessment and hence are best suited to have a combination of direct startup equity investing in select sectors and a portfolio of both early-stage and growth-stage AIFs. The allocation to direct deals versus funds is usually a much-debated topic with these investors. These days, most India-based VC funds are open to taking investments from Indian LPs (limited partners). Hence, access is never an issue for this class of investors. Also, most India-based VC funds are very actively reaching out to this category of investors and hence this group of investors does not need the fund-of-funds platform as they themselves can achieve the same outcome and that, too, with the whole fund space at their disposal.