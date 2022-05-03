Navigating through the changing money goals of a merchant navy captain

Lovish Sahni has had an admirable career: The 33-year-old has been with the merchant navy since he passed out of school and rose through the ranks to become a captain this year. Yet, it was the long years spent away from his family that made him realize that he needed a financial advisor. In 2016, when he finally decided to associate with one, the idea was to have an emergency contact whom his family could reach out to for financial details when he is not around. “I realized that there has to be someone whom I can trust to take care of my finances and also keep in touch with my family in case of any emergency," said Sahni.