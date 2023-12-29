NBFCs disbursed most retail loans for vehicles, houses and education, shows RBI data
NBFCs disbursed most of their retail loans amounting to ₹4.33 lakh crore for vehicles. This was followed by ‘other retail loans’ amounting to ₹3.23 lakh crore, the RBI data reveals
With financial penetration growing incessantly in the recent past, borrowers now have access to a multitude of lending platforms where they can satisfy their borrowing needs. Besides banks, they can very well borrow from a number of financial institutions which include fintech platforms and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).