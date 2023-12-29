With financial penetration growing incessantly in the recent past, borrowers now have access to a multitude of lending platforms where they can satisfy their borrowing needs. Besides banks, they can very well borrow from a number of financial institutions which include fintech platforms and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And just like banks, loans given to retail borrowers by these alternative platforms are also growing fast in size. The latest RBI data released via a report vouches for this.

The report says that NBFCs of all hues disbursed most of their retail loans amounting to ₹4.33 lakh crore for vehicles, the data on Sep 30, 2023 shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was followed by ‘other retail loans’ amounting to ₹3.23 lakh crore, reveals the latest RBI data in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23.

The report released by the banking regulator presents the performance of the banking sector including co-operative banks and non-banking financial institutions during 2022-23 and 2023-24 so far.

Education and other loans Besides, education loans disbursed by NBFCs stood at ₹36,000 crore as on Sept 30, 2023, the RBI data shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The housing loans given by NBFCs were valued at ₹39,220 crore and loans for consumer durables stood at ₹38,480 crore.

There were advances to individuals against gold amounting to ₹1.40 lakh crore followed by micro finance loans amounting to ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the consolidated balance sheet of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) expanded by 14.8 percent in 2022-23 led by double digit credit growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Profitability and asset quality of the sector also improved in 2022-23 and in H1 2023-24.

Based on the percentage increase in loans given by NBFCs, the highest jump was seen in education loans which reported a 79 percent increase in 2023 over 2022.

In 2022, the size of education loans given by NBFCs stood at ₹14,162 crore which increased to ₹25,352 crore, indicating a 79 percent jump in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The micro finance loans rose 45 percent while other retail loans rose by 40 percent.

