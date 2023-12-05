Nearly 35% of GenZ prioritising wealth creation, 26% seeking global adventures: Survey
The desire for financial security is rapidly expanding, as indicated by the findings of Hunch’s survey. The results revealed that an impressive 34.4 percent of Generation Z individuals identified achieving financial success as their main bucket list goal.
In a recent survey conducted by Hunch, a social discovery app, Generation Z individuals shared their varied and ambitious bucket lists for the year 2024. With contributions from app users, the poll received responses from 62,000 participants, offering valuable insights into their aspirations for the upcoming year.