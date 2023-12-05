Nearly 35% of GenZ prioritising wealth creation, 26% seeking global adventures: Survey

In a recent survey conducted by Hunch, a social discovery app, Generation Z individuals shared their varied and ambitious bucket lists for the year 2024. With contributions from app users, the poll received responses from 62,000 participants, offering valuable insights into their aspirations for the upcoming year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Hunch, this survey provides a glimpse into the diverse aspirations of Gen Z for 2024. Whether it involves a dedicated pursuit of financial success, a craving for adventurous global travel, or a heartfelt quest for meaningful connections and a balanced lifestyle, Generation Z is weaving a tapestry of aspirations that reflects their dynamic and varied personalities.

The creation of bucket lists is a timeless tradition, evolving with each generation and presenting a vibrant array of dreams that imbue each new year with unique promise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the key findings of the poll? An impressive 34.4 percent of Generation Z individuals identified their foremost bucket list objective in An impressive 34.4 percent of Generation Z individuals identified their foremost bucket list objective in wealth creation . Hunch noted that this data signifies a generation that approaches the pursuit of financial success seriously, highlighting a pragmatic and entrepreneurial spirit.

The survey emphasises Generation Z’s dedication to financial success and independence, providing insights into their proactive efforts in shaping a secure and prosperous future.

As for their bucket list aspirations in 2024, 25.7 percent of Gen Z respondents expressed a strong desire for a world tour at the forefront. Driven by wanderlust and a desire to explore diverse cultures while creating memories around the globe, this aspiration underscores the adventurous spirit that defines this demographic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following closely global exploration, 22.4 percent of respondents are embarking on a quest to find a life partner in 2024. This focus on personal connections emphasises the significance of meaningful relationships for Generation Z as they navigate a world characterised by digital interconnectedness.

For 17.5 percent of respondents, prioritising the best lifestyle emerges as their primary bucket list goal for 2024. This indicates a conscientious approach to well-being, self-improvement, and the pursuit of a fulfilling and balanced life.

The remarkable diversity of aspirations within Generation Z is evident, ranging from a thirst for exploration and dedication to personal well-being and financial success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

