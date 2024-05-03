Income tax: Close to 6 lakh IT returns filed within 30 days of portal’s opening, two-thirds processed, says report
Early filing can help taxpayers get refunds sooner. Additionally, it gives them more time to revise or correct returns without penalty, say experts.
The Income Tax (I-T) Department has received as many as 6 lakh returns in the first month of Assessment Year 2024-25 (FY25). Significantly, nearly two-thirds of the verified returns have already been processed, reported Business Line.
