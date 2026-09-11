Need ₹2 lakh urgently? Here's what experts say is cheaper: Personal loan, savings or credit card

An urgent requirement of ₹2 lakh can arise suddenly due to medical expenses, accidents, home repairs, educational needs or other unforeseen financial emergencies. While adequate savings can help individuals avoid expensive debt in such situations, those without sufficient funds may be forced to consider a personal loan, credit card borrowing or other forms of debt that can be costly to repay.

It is also important to remember that the most readily available option in an emergency may not always be the most affordable. This makes sensible financial planning, long-term thinking and effective borrowing and debt management strategies important for individuals facing a sudden financial requirement.

Therefore, the choice between using savings, taking a personal loan or borrowing through a credit card should depend on factors such as the total cost of borrowing, repayment capacity, the nature of the requirement and the need to preserve emergency funds to maintain financial stability.

Savings vs personal loan: Which is more cost-effective? When faced with a financial crunch or an urgent need, meeting it with savings is the most cost-efficient way. Provided such a decision does not leave you with inadequate emergency funds. A personal loan, on the other hand, might be suitable when the amount needs to be repaid over several months through well-planned and structured EMIs.

Thomas Stephen, Director & Head - Preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, explained this, stating, “When someone needs ₹2 lakh urgently, a credit card might be the easiest accessible option, but it's also the costliest way to borrow. While a personal loan from most banks costs 10-18% annually, an unpaid credit card balance beyond the due date could hit upwards of 24%. The gap looks abstract until you run the numbers. A 1 lakh balance left unpaid for a year can rack up close to ₹40,000 in interest, and that's before you've made a dent in the principal.”

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Atish Jain, CEO of Choice Connect, added to it, discussing the pros and cons of all avenues, stating, "For an urgent requirement of ₹2 lakh, the choice should not be based only on speed of access; the total cost and repayment plan matter equally. If adequate savings are available beyond one’s emergency corpus, using a part of those savings is usually the most cost-efficient option.

"A personal loan may be more appropriate when the expense is significant and repayment needs to be structured over several months. Credit cards provide immediate liquidity, but carrying the outstanding beyond the interest-free period can make them the most expensive option. Borrowers should compare effective interest rates, processing charges, repayment capacity and the need to preserve emergency liquidity before deciding. Urgency should not result in an unnecessarily expensive borrowing decision."

Credit card loan: Convenient, but potentially expensive Credit cards are tools that can provide immediate access to funds, yet carrying unpaid balances or using them for cash withdrawals can significantly increase the cost of borrowing. That is why borrowers should distinguish between paying the full bill within the interest-free period and converting an outstanding balance into EMIs.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, touched upon this aspect, adding, "If you have an emergency fund, utilising your personal savings is always ideal to prevent debt. However, if you need to borrow, structured personal loans are highly beneficial and far more affordable than cash withdrawals on credit cards. Personal loans offer predictable monthly instalments that protect your monthly budget. Borrowing responsibly through these formal credit channels easily resolves your urgent cash requirements while consistently strengthening your credit profile for all future borrowing needs."

On the question of credit card loans, Thomas Stephen further added, "This is more of a behavioural trap, not mathematical. RBI data show that only about 40% of Indian cardholders settle their full outstanding balance every month; the rest pay only the minimum due, typically 5% of the balance, which may feel manageable for the moment but keeps the entire bill accruing interest from the date of purchase, not just the unpaid portion.

"It's a slow debt trap that people don't notice until the card is maxed out. If you have savings parked in an FD, then breaking it is often the cheapest of the three options — most banks charge only a 0.5-1% penalty on the interest earned, which is a fraction of what a credit card would cost you.”

On the risks of such a step, Stephen added, “The only real risk is opportunity cost. If money in an FD loses out on compounding. Whichever route you choose, two habits matter more than the interest rate itself. The EMI on the card can be set to auto-debit, reducing the chances of missing a due date. Secondly, the credit utilisation should be kept under 30% of your limit. A single missed payment or an overdrawn card does more damage to your CIBIL score than the loan itself, and that score is what decides how expensive your next line of credit will be.”

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For an urgent ₹2 lakh requirement, savings should generally be the preferred choice, provided they do not compromise an individual’s emergency cushion. A personal loan, on the other hand, can provide the borrower with a structured repayment plan when borrowing is necessary, whereas credit card borrowing should be approached cautiously when all other options are exhausted, as it carries potentially high interest costs.

As a well-informed borrower, an individual should carefully compare the total cost and repayment burden before making a decision and seek professional guidance if in doubt, rather than choosing solely on the basis of speed or convenience.