Home >Money >Personal Finance >Need a credit card or auto loan? Banks are making them easier to get

Need a credit card or auto loan? Banks are making them easier to get

The loosening reflects a pandemic about-face in consumer lending
4 min read . 04:18 PM IST Orla McCaffrey, The Wall Street Journal

  • Some banks are reducing credit-score requirements and offering more generous loan terms, eager to lend after tightening up when the pandemic hit

Banks are loosening the purse strings for consumer borrowers.

Credit cards, auto loans and other personal loans are all getting easier to come by, more than a year into a pandemic that spooked lenders and caused them to tighten lending standards significantly.

