Need a credit card or auto loan? Banks are making them easier to get
- Some banks are reducing credit-score requirements and offering more generous loan terms, eager to lend after tightening up when the pandemic hit
Banks are loosening the purse strings for consumer borrowers.
Credit cards, auto loans and other personal loans are all getting easier to come by, more than a year into a pandemic that spooked lenders and caused them to tighten lending standards significantly.
