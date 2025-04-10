Need a vacation? Here’s how a personal loan can help you get there faster

Most individuals value the aspiration of embarking on a trip to explore new destinations. Economic constraints, however, often pose a significant barrier. Travel personal loans offer a convenient means for individuals to finance their holidays without depleting all their funds. To assist you in fulfilling your dream holiday, this article discusses the basics of taking a personal loan for travel.
Travel loans are available by finance institutions to cover travel-related costs such as airfare, accommodations, and other necessities of the trip for national as well as international travel. With travel loans up to ₹40 lakh, interest on travel loans generally begins at 10.75% per annum.
In conclusion, always remember the associated interest rates and charges with personal loans as it leads to a higher amount of repayment which can make you enter into a debt trap. You can start your holiday in comfort and confidence if you know the process of borrowing, review your finances, and select a lender that caters to your interests.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.