Starting or growing a company sometimes requires a significant financial outlay. Should one wish to grow their business in areas such as marketing strategies, purchases of equipment, or hiring of more staff, a business loan may provide the necessary funds. On the contrary, trying to obtain a business loan can prove to be a daunting process. Here we will cover everything you need to know to secure the money your business needs.

Business loans A business loan is a financial product specifically designed to aid businesses in meeting varied needs that could range from business expansion to inventory control, working capital, and acquisition of other assets. These loans are provided by banks, online lenders, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The set amount is given to the borrower and includes terms such as interest rates and repayment time frames.

Benefits of a business loans Quick processing for a loan: Most business loans can be fast; hence, no delays will be caused to your operations and expansion plans due to the lack of finances.

Most business loans can be fast; hence, no delays will be caused to your operations and expansion plans due to the lack of finances. Minimal documentation: Most lenders have made the process of company loans very simple by allowing very few documents. This can allow the borrower to get funds sometimes without requiring any security, or a guarantor by going for unsecured loans.

Most lenders have made the process of company loans very simple by allowing very few documents. This can allow the borrower to get funds sometimes without requiring any security, or a guarantor by going for unsecured loans. Competitive interest rates: Due to the increased competition amongst lenders used, those low interest business loans are now very accessible.

Due to the increased competition amongst lenders used, those low interest business loans are now very accessible. Flexible periods: The loan period can be suited to your specific requirements. Long-term loans are for bigger expansions within the business, while short-term loans are for immediate working capital needs Eligibility criteria for business loans Credit rating: Creditworthiness can be defined as how to repay the debts. Age of business: Some lenders require that a business has operated for an average of six months to two years. Revenue: Lenders will scrutinize your revenues or turnover at present to ascertain your ability to repay. Collateral: For secured loans, a lender may need to shore up against claims with collateral, usually in terms of real estate or equipment. Business plan: Usually, having a proper business plan is a requirement stating the purpose of taking the loan scored with the corresponding financial projections. Legal records: The majority of lenders will want to see your tax returns, incorporation papers, and financial records to substantiate the legitimacy of your company.

Also Read | Are fixed rate personal loans the best choice in a low interest rate era?

Documents required for business loans Business plan: A complete business plan with all appropriate information about the loan purpose, repayment method, and financial forecast. Financial position statements: To assess the financial position of the business, its cash flows, income, and balance sheets are to be prepared. Tax returns: Two or three years' worth of income tax returns for the owner and for the business. Legal documents: Provide for any legal documents that may support business licenses, partnership agreements, and certificates of incorporation. Bank statements: Present bank statements that are currently available showing the financial transactions and cash flow. Identity proof: Identification documents for each owner or partner, such as a driver's license or passport, are required. How to apply for a business loan? Assess your needs: Determine the right amount to borrow and the purpose of acquiring the loan.

Determine the right amount to borrow and the purpose of acquiring the loan. Prepare documentation: Prepare all paper work, including all financial statements: business permits and taxation records.

Prepare all paper work, including all financial statements: business permits and taxation records. Research lenders: Compare lenders from banks, NBFCs, and online lending platforms to choose what seems to be the best option.

Compare lenders from banks, NBFCs, and online lending platforms to choose what seems to be the best option. Apply: By making a loan application along with your supportive documents.

By making a loan application along with your supportive documents. Verification: Verification of your business plan and financial documents is carried out by lenders.

Verification of your business plan and financial documents is carried out by lenders. Negotiate terms: It surrounds interest rates, repayment periods, and other related issues.

It surrounds interest rates, repayment periods, and other related issues. Funds disbursement: Loan amounts shall appear on your account once disbursed.

Also Read | Top 6 banks charge this processing fee on their personal loans. See details

In conclusion, while business loans can constitute a good opportunity for growth, they pose a certain degree of risk as well. Failing to manage things properly could result in high interest rates and hidden fees that could determine your budget directions. Before commencing a loan application, examine your financial state and various home loan offers available.