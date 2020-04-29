People in need of cash during the lockdown due to coronavirus need no longer go to banks or ATMs. After Kerala, Haryana, now Noida is giving the service of doorstep cash delivery in Covid-19 hotspot areas. Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that banks were delivering cash at the doorsteps in hotspot areas of Noida via 232 'Bank Mitras'. India post is serving in 19 locations, he said.

"Banks of GB Nagar doing doorstep delivery of cash in hotspots through 232 'Bank Mitras'. India post, through Aadhaar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations. We shall make all efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in city n villages alike," he tweeted.

Banks of GB Nagar doin door step delivery of cash in Hotspots thro 232 'BankMitras'.

India post, through Aadhar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations

We shall make all efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in city n villages alike.

StayHomeStaySafe — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 28, 2020

With 1,594 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Earlier, Manohar Lal Khattar-led govt in Haryana had come up with a solution and made banking easy in this time of Covid-19 pandemic. The government had launched a new portal that allows residents to get money delivered at their doorsteps, and book their time slots with the banks as per their convenience. As of today (29 April), this portal has received 3,195 total bank requests and 1.346 cash delivery service requests.

The Kerala government has also tied up with the postal department to deliver cash at their doorsteps. State Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas had launched the scheme earlier this month. "From April 8 onwards, you can call the post office in your area, tell them your bank's name, the amount required and your address. The postman will reach your home with the money," Isaac had said after the launch

The facility has been made available with 93 banks for accounts linked with Aadhaar numbers through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.





Share Via