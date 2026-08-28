Need emergency cash? You can turn your locked-in NSC into an instant loan — check eligibility and interest rate

A loan against NSC can provide funds without immediate encashment. Here are the NSC loan rules, eligibility, application process, interest rate, LTV, documents and key points borrowers should know.

Shivam Shukla
Published28 Aug 2026, 02:48 PM IST
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National Savings Certificate holders may be able to pledge their investment as collateral for a loan, subject to lender eligibility, documentation, LTV limits, and prevailing borrowing terms.
National Savings Certificate holders may be able to pledge their investment as collateral for a loan, subject to lender eligibility, documentation, LTV limits, and prevailing borrowing terms.

Are you facing a cash crunch? Your National Savings Certificate (NSC), a prominent government-backed savings scheme, can double as instant loan collateral. While it offers investors fixed, predictable returns and a 5-year tenure, in exceptional cases of cash crunch, if you need funds before the maturity date, you may be able to pledge your NSC as security for a loan. This primarily depends on the lending institution's eligibility criteria, requirements and associated policies.

For the July-September 2026 quarter, the NSC offers investors a 7.7% interest rate. Furthermore, interest in this case is compounded annually and paid to investors with the principal at maturity.

How does an NSC-backed loan work?

To put it simply, the NSC is first pleaded as collateral. This is done with an eligible lending institution. Then the lending institution verifies basic information such as credit profile, past repayment history, NSC value, creditworthiness, credit history, and other core factors before deciding on the loan amount, interest rate, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and repayment tenure.

Also Read | PPF, SSY, NSC, KVP, MIS or Time deposit — Which post office scheme saves most?

Keeping these fundamentals in mind, let us take a look at the salient features of the NSC scheme in detail:

Salient features of the NSC scheme

Key Feature

Details

Tenure5 years
Interest Rate7.7% p.a.
Minimum Investment 1,000
Maximum InvestmentNo prescribed limit
Tax BenefitSection 80C benefits may apply, subject to applicable rules
NominationAvailable
Premature EncashmentGenerally restricted, except in permitted cases
Loan Against NSCAvailable subject to lender terms

How to avail the loan

This can be accomplished by following the given steps diligently:

  1. Carefully complete the required form NC-41.
  2. Submit the original NSC, supporting documents, and basic details.
  3. Subsequently, complete the pledging process.
  4. Submit the pledge certificate and associated documents.
  5. The eligible lender will analyse the documents for clarity.
  6. Once approved after intense checks, the lending institution will sanction the loan.

An NSC-backed loan can provide an individual investor with liquidity without immediately encashing their investment. However, one needs to compare the loan’s interest rate and other charges with the NSC’s return. Check the lender’s LTV, fees, repayment terms and default conditions before borrowing.

Also Read | SCSS calculator: Invest ₹12.20 lakh to earn ₹25,000 every quarter

In case of doubts, do not hesitate to seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor. A professional can ensure meaningful asset allocation for maximum growth and boost portfolio performance and security.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not financial, tax or legal advice. Verify the latest rules and rates with India Post and the lender before making a financial decision.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Interest RateFinancial AdvisorNational Savings CertificateInvestment
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