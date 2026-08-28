Need emergency cash? You can turn your locked-in NSC into an instant loan — check eligibility and interest rate

Are you facing a cash crunch? Your National Savings Certificate (NSC), a prominent government-backed savings scheme, can double as instant loan collateral. While it offers investors fixed, predictable returns and a 5-year tenure, in exceptional cases of cash crunch, if you need funds before the maturity date, you may be able to pledge your NSC as security for a loan. This primarily depends on the lending institution's eligibility criteria, requirements and associated policies.
For the July-September 2026 quarter, the NSC offers investors a 7.7% interest rate. Furthermore, interest in this case is compounded annually and paid to investors with the principal at maturity.
To put it simply, the NSC is first pleaded as collateral. This is done with an eligible lending institution. Then the lending institution verifies basic information such as credit profile, past repayment history, NSC value, creditworthiness, credit history, and other core factors before deciding on the loan amount, interest rate, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and repayment tenure.
Keeping these fundamentals in mind, let us take a look at the salient features of the NSC scheme in detail:
Key Feature
Details
|Tenure
|5 years
|Interest Rate
|7.7% p.a.
|Minimum Investment
|₹1,000
|Maximum Investment
|No prescribed limit
|Tax Benefit
|Section 80C benefits may apply, subject to applicable rules
|Nomination
|Available
|Premature Encashment
|Generally restricted, except in permitted cases
|Loan Against NSC
|Available subject to lender terms
This can be accomplished by following the given steps diligently:
An NSC-backed loan can provide an individual investor with liquidity without immediately encashing their investment. However, one needs to compare the loan’s interest rate and other charges with the NSC’s return. Check the lender’s LTV, fees, repayment terms and default conditions before borrowing.
In case of doubts, do not hesitate to seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor. A professional can ensure meaningful asset allocation for maximum growth and boost portfolio performance and security.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not financial, tax or legal advice. Verify the latest rules and rates with India Post and the lender before making a financial decision.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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