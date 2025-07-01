Need help with sudden medical expenses? A personal loan may be the answer

Unanticipated medical emergencies provide no time for financial indecision. With healthcare costs in India rapidly rising, a personal loan (for an emergency) can be a lifesaver. These loans ensure that your concerns are only about getting well, whether for an unexpected surgery, an unforeseen accident, or a long course of treatment.

Why choose a personal loan for medical emergencies? Because a personal loan is an unsecured credit product, it is ideal for emergencies where time and flexibility are essential.

Key benefits: Instant payment in a day or two.

No restrictions on the type of treatment based on end-use.

Available to self-employed and salaried individuals.

In most cases, online paperwork and doorstep approval are available. Does a personal loan for a medical emergency come without collateral? Yes, no collateral is needed for personal loans for medical emergencies. As an unsecured loan, the following is considered when the lender evaluates the applicant:

Income profile.

Credit score.

Employment status.

Relationship with the lender. This type of loan allows quick access to money since you do not need to pledge gold, real estate, or other valuables, making it ideal for time-sensitive medical emergencies.

Is it right to take a personal loan for a medical emergency? Anand K Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, explains why opting for a personal loan during a medical emergency is a good choice. He says, "Taking a personal loan for a medical emergency can be a prudent choice, especially when you’re confident the insurer will reimburse the expense soon. Liquidating investments like mutual funds or debt funds for a short-term requirement can trigger taxes and may result in missed market opportunities.”

“A short-term loan, ideally backed by a lien on existing investments, helps bridge that gap without disrupting your portfolio. However, if there's any uncertainty around insurance reimbursement, it’s wiser to sell your holdings than bear the cost of a loan,” he added.

Personal loans: Interest rates in 2025 for loans for medical emergencies

Banks Interest rates HDFC Bank 10.9% - 24% Axis Bank 10.49% - 22% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% - 16.9% IDFC First Bank 10.7% - 23.99% ICICI Bank 10.85% - 16.65% Yes Bank 11.25% - 21% IndusInd Bank 10.49% - 26% Federal Bank 12% - 22.5%

(Source: PaisaBazaar)

Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates as interest rates, fees & charges are subjected to change.

Eligibility criteria for personal loan for a medical emergency Citizens of India who are 21 years old and under 60 years old.

Working professionals on a monthly salary or self-employed individuals.

Minimum income to comply with lender policy.

Good credit history with a credit score of at least 700. Personal loan documents required during a medical emergency Proof of address and identity (Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID).

Current pay slips or an ITR.

Bank statement for 3 to 6 months.

Medical reports or hospital estimates are optional but useful. Things to consider before applying Compare the offers of different banks.

Be aware of the prepayment and foreclosure fees.

Go through the fine print regarding processing fees and how the interest is calculated.

In conclusion, in times of need, personal loans for medical emergencies are more than just a financial tool; they are your lifeline. Personal loans help close the gap between crisis and care by offering an unsecured loan, flexible repayment terms, and instant cash access.