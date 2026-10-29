Need money urgently in financial crisis? PPF loan v personal loan - Check costs, interest rates and applicable rules

An unexpected medical bill, job loss or unforeseen household expense can put immense pressure on an individual’s financial well-being. If you need funds quickly, taking out a new personal loan or borrowing against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account may be a viable option. However, the eligibility conditions, approval process and repayment obligations differ significantly.

As of today, i.e., 29 October, the applicable PPF interest rate is 7.1% per annum for the current October-December 2026 quarter. Personal loan interest rates vary widely by lending institution, borrower’s profile, credit score, recent defaults (if any), along with other factors. The current personal loan rates generally range from 8.90% to 14%, with several institutions offering even wider ranges.

PPF loan vs personal loan: Key differences

Particulars Loan against PPF Personal loan Interest rate 1% per annum under the PPF loan scheme's prescribed calculation The rates offered by lending institutions are between 8.90%–14% per annum, broadly depending on the lender and borrower profile Eligibility PPF account holders meeting the scheme's conditions Salaried and self-employed applicants meeting the lender's criteria Loan amount Up to 25% of the eligible historical PPF balance Depends on income, credit profile, existing liabilities and lender limits When can you borrow? From one year after the end of the financial year in which the account was opened, until five years have elapsed from that year-end Subject to lender approval; no PPF-specific account-age requirement Repayment period Principal must be repaid within 36 months Commonly one to seven years, depending on the lender Repayment method Principal is repaid first, followed by interest under the scheme's rules Monthly equated instalments (EMIs) covering principal and interest Delayed repayment Interest on the outstanding amount rises to 6% per annum under the scheme's rules after the prescribed 36-month period Late-payment and penal charges may apply; missed payments can affect your credit profile Processing fees No conventional bank-style processing fee under the scheme Processing fees and applicable taxes may apply Main limitation Restricted by account age, eligible balance and scheme conditions Cost and approval depend on the lender and borrower profile

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change. Refer to the official website of the respective lender for the latest interest rates and other details before applying.

Understand rules before borrowing Under the PPF scheme, the loan limit is 25% of the eligible balance at the end of the second financial year preceding the year of application. Furthermore, only one loan is permitted per financial year, and any prior loan must be fully repaid before another can be taken out.

The principal must be repaid within 36 months in a PPF loan. The prescribed interest rate is 1% per annum for loans that are governed by the applicable scheme provisions. If the principal remains unpaid or is only partially paid beyond the permissible 36 months, interest on the outstanding amount rises to 6% per annum under the scheme's rules.

Both these borrowing options generally cater to different forms of borrowing. For example, PPF borrowing comes in handy for short-term loans. Personal loans are a more structured form of borrowing that help with larger borrowing objectives, such as availing a fresh personal loan for house renovation, foreign education, debt consolidation, weddings and events and medical emergencies such as major surgeries and hospitalizations, among other similar expenses.

A personal loan provides borrowers with greater flexibility in the amount and timing of borrowing. Still, the applicable interest rate can be substantially higher. One should compare the annual interest rate, processing fees and total repayment EMI before signing any personal loan agreement.

If you can repay the funds promptly, a PPF loan may be a viable, lower-cost borrowing option. On the other hand, if you need more money or do not meet the basic eligibility requirements of a PPF account, then a personal loan may be worth considering.