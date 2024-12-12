Luxury credit cards provide exclusive privileges for affluent customers, including concierge services for travel and lifestyle needs. The SBI Card Elite, IndusInd Legend, HDFC Diners Club Black, and Axis Bank Reserve are top choices, requiring careful consideration of costs versus offered benefits.

Luxury credit cards are specially designed for high net worth individuals providing best in class luxurious privileges. These credit cards offer premium services and deals on travel, hotel bookings, exotic dining, and many more. One of the niche perks of these luxurious credit cards are the concierge services. Let us have a look at the most popular luxury credit cards offering concierge services so that you can decide which one suits you best.

Top luxury credit cards for concierge services

Credit card Annual fee SBI Card Elite credit card Rs. 4,999 IndusInd Bank Legend credit card Rs. 9,999 (Joining fee) HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit card Rs. 10,000 Axis Bank Reserve credit card Rs. 50,000

Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024

1. SBI Card Elite credit card Concierge services:The SBI Card Elite provides personalised concierge services in order to provide their premium customer convenience and luxury. These include assistance in delivering flowers, gifts as well as personalised holiday packages, and booking hotels and flights.

2. IndusInd Bank Legend credit card Concierge services:The IndusInd bank Legend credit card is accompanied by "Legend Concierge" services which provides you with exclusive travel assistance like hotel and flight bookings. Along with this it also offers you flowers and gifts delivery. This card provides you exclusive concierge services for travel , hence, is a great choice if you are a frequent traveller.

3. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black credit card Concierge services:HDFC Bank Diners Club Black credit card offers personalised, round the clock access to exclusive concierge services. These include reservations, bookings, golf sessions and other premium lifestyle support services. The card is specifically designed for the bank's premium customers who consider time important and have a luxurious lifestyle.

4. Axis Bank Reserve credit card Joining Fee: ₹ 50,000 50,000

Concierge Services:The Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card offers dedicated 24/7 concierge services which aim at assisting you for all your travel bookings, golf sessions, meetings and shopping assistance. This card is an invite only card and is offered to the bank’s high net worth customers and is designed specifically to cater to their extravagant lifestyle.

Choosing the right luxury credit card While choosing a luxury credit card , there are certain things that you must consider. It is necessary to evaluate the membership and annual fees to ensure that the offered services meet the costs. Before choosing a card, it is essential that you explore all of the cards available in the market offering concierge services and then compare them to your lifestyle to decide which card suits you best.

Apart from the concierge services, you may also want to consider other perks that are offered by the bank such as complimentary airport lounge visits, flight miles and reward programs so that you can get the most out of your card.

In conclusion, concierge services are a great luxury if you want to live your life king size! However, you must also understand that these cards have one of the highest annual fees. Hence, you must always choose the card which suits your budget so that you may not have an unnecessary financial burden.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)