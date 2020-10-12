Need to enforce new tax charter at the earliest

The logic given in the press release seems to spring from a mistrust of taxpayers, and directly contradicts the provision in the Taxpayers’ Charter, which states that the department shall treat every taxpayer as honest unless there is a reason to believe otherwise. If the department’s logic is that we trust the taxpayer, but that he may make mistakes, why does that logic not apply to cases of other LTCA where the taxpayer is permitted to substitute fair market value as on 1 April 2001 if the asset was acquired before that date? There are so many other computations where the taxpayer has to do complex calculations, but such extensive details are not required to be provided. Besides, who is responsible for burdening the taxpayer with such a complicated provision where the taxpayer is likely to make mistakes? Surely, if trust is really reposed in taxpayers, the form need not ask for details of each and every transaction. An overall check is available to tax authorities, as to whether all transactions are included or not, by comparing the total sales proceeds disclosed in the return with information received from the stock exchanges.