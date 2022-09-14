Need to protect rights of policyholders with high-value health covers5 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- The pandemic has brought to light several gaps for the industry to address
Of all the people I interact with, I find that the more educated and well-to-do group is highly conscious of their health insurance needs. This cross-section of people have seen and read about tens of cases where families have gone bankrupt or under a huge pile of debt due to health issues. So, they seek to cover themselves adequately. The insurance industry also indulges this group. From offering sum insured of up to ₹1 crore to covering treatments abroad, high networth individuals (HNIs) have a lot to choose from. However, the rights of such policyholders need better protection.