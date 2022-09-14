Need to protect rights of policyholders with high-value health covers

Another example is the rather arbitrary clause, ‘reasonable and customary’, which allows the insurer to make deductions in claims. Most policies carry this clause, which stipulates that the policyholders incur expenses in line with the prevailing charges in the relevant geographical area. This clause can be prejudicial to the policyholders with higher sum insured, who choose to opt for treatment in tertiary hospitals. The obvious conflict of interest starts where the party who ascertains the reasonableness of the expense, and the party liable to reimburse the expense is the same i.e., the insurer. Each insurer is free to determine the definition of ‘reasonable and customary’. Some insurers routinely apply this clause for deductions. In one particular case, an insurer refused to admit charges for a second doctor consultation in a day, because one visit is customary. In a country, where less than one in five people are insured, the behaviour of an average patient is driven by lack of purchasing power. A person, who bought a ₹50 lakh cover, should not be expected to behave in a similar way. In fact, the way an insured person rationalizes the annual premium payment is to believe that the sum insured will be at its disposal to get the best of care. One way to solve this conundrum is to be more specific about what the insurers believe to be ‘reasonable and customary’. Insurers should publish their schedule of non-admissible charges and a manual on customary practices. This would help avoid ambiguity at the time of claim and help policyholders select an insurer; whose claim practices are amenable to their lifestyle.