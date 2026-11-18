The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not prescribed any upper limit on the amount that individuals can transfer through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system. However, banks are allowed to impose their own transaction limits based on their risk assessment, subject to approval by their respective boards.

For individuals transferring money from one bank account to another, there is no uniform maximum limit prescribed by the central bank. However, the rules are different for customers who do not have a bank account and want to transfer money by depositing cash at a bank branch.

According to the RBI's NEFT Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), updated on September 2, 2024, cash-based remittances through NEFT are restricted to ₹50,000 per transaction.

What is the maximum NEFT transfer limit? The RBI has clarified that it does not impose any maximum limit on funds transferred through NEFT.

"No, there is no limit imposed by the RBI for funds transfer through NEFT system. However, a member bank may place amount limits based on its own risk perception with the approval of its Board," the central bank states in its FAQs.

This means customers can transfer amounts exceeding ₹50,000 through NEFT, subject to the transaction limits prescribed by their respective banks.

However, individuals without bank accounts can also use NEFT by depositing cash at an NEFT-enabled bank branch. Such customers must provide additional information, including their complete address and telephone number.

The RBI has capped these cash-based transfers at ₹50,000 per transaction.

NEFT transaction charges: How much do banks charge? The RBI has prescribed maximum charges that banks can levy on outward NEFT transactions. However, certain categories of transfers are exempt from charges.

Online NEFT transfers initiated through savings bank accounts have been free of charge since January 1, 2020. Similarly, beneficiary banks cannot levy charges for receiving inward NEFT transactions and crediting the amount to the beneficiary's account.

The maximum charges applicable to other outward NEFT transactions are:

Transaction amount Maximum bank charge Up to ₹ 10,000 ₹ 2.50 + GST Above ₹ 10,000 up to ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 5 + GST Above ₹ 1 lakh up to ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 15 + GST Above ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 25 + GST These are maximum permissible charges, and individual banks may levy lower fees.

NEFT transfer timing and settlement: How long does it take? NEFT operates round the clock throughout the year, including weekends and bank holidays. The system is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or on a 24x7x365 basis.

Transactions are processed in half-hourly batches throughout the day.

According to the RBI, the beneficiary's account should generally be credited within two hours of the relevant batch settlement.

The system also provides confirmation to the remitter through SMS or email. In case of delays in crediting or returning a transaction, provisions for penal interest are applicable.

What transactions can be made through NEFT? NEFT is not limited to regular bank-to-bank money transfers. The RBI allows the system to be used for several other financial transactions, including:

Payment of credit card dues to the issuing bank.

Repayment of loan EMIs.

Inward foreign exchange remittances.

Other eligible fund transfers.

The facility also supports one-way fund transfers from India to Nepal.

What is an IFSC code in NEFT transfers? Every NEFT transaction requires the beneficiary's bank account details and Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) for routing the payment to the correct bank branch.

An IFSC is an 11-character alphanumeric code. The first four characters identify the bank, the fifth character is always zero, and the remaining six characters identify the specific branch.