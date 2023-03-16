Neobank Chqbook introduces shop insurance cover. Know the details1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Under this insurance, losses incurred by shop owners due to floods, earthquakes, lightening, storms, cyclones, fire and other climate risks and any loss due to burglary of contents in the shop will be covered
Chqbook, a neobank for small business owners, has introduced ‘shop insurance cover’ for its digital current account customers which has been designed and launched in association with ICICI Lombard.
