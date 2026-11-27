FMCG major Nestlé India said on Friday that it has received a demand of ₹36.36 lakh from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including damages and a penalty of over ₹20 lakh, for the period from 2012 to 2019.

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The demand was issued by the EPFO's Regional Office in Mysuru under Sections 7Q and 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the company said in a regulatory filing.

What is the EPFO demand against Nestlé India? Nestlé India has received a demand of ₹36.36 lakh from the EPFO for the period between 2012 and 2019. The amount includes damages and a penalty of over ₹20 lakh, according to the company's regulatory filing.

"The company has received an order from the Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation demanding an amount of ₹36,36,548, which includes an amount of ₹20,09,516 on account of damages/penalty for the period of 2012-2019 under PF Code," it said.

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The order, received by the company on November 26, 2026, has no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities, the filing added.

What do Sections 7Q and 14B of the EPF Act mean? Under Section 7Q of the EPF Act, an employer is liable to pay interest on amounts due under the Act, while Section 14B empowers the EPFO to recover damages in the form of a penalty in cases of default in payment of provident fund contributions and other statutory dues.

Nestle India is one of the country's leading food and beverage companies, with brands including Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Milkmaid and Everyday in its portfolio.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at ₹1,316.90 on BSE during the afternoon, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close.

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Nestlé India rejects report on FSSAI action over baby formula products Meanwhile, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued Nestlé India a notice over alleged violations involving its baby formula products, a media report that the company rejected as “factually incorrect”.

In a clarification issued on September 18, 2026, following a stock exchange query, the company said its products, including NAN Excella Pro and Lactogen Pro, comply with applicable regulations.

Nestlé India said the products and their labels had been approved by FSSAI's expert committee. It added that statements on the labels were factual and supported by scientific literature. The company also reiterated its compliance with labelling and declaration requirements and said it would continue working with the regulator on consumer awareness.

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Also Read | FSSAI send notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science over misleading claims

The company said it had disclosed all material information to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. It also stated that it had no undisclosed information that could explain movements in its shares and that the reported news had no material impact on its operations.

However, FSSAI had reportedly initiated three adjudication cases concerning Infant Nutrition, NAN Excella and Lactogen after examining products and promotional material on e-commerce platforms.

The regulator found certain claims, including “5 HMOs” and “Whey Protein”, to be in violation of rules restricting promotional material for infant foods under the 2020 regulations and the IMS Act, 1992.

(With inputs from PTI)

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